Sinica Podcast: Military modernization in Xi Jinping’s China

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Professor Tai Ming Cheung of the University of California, San Diego. Tai is the director of the UC Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation (IGCC) and also a leading expert on Chinese national security and defense modernization.
Sinica Podcast: Military modernization in Xi Jinping’s ChinaThe editorsJanuary 16, 2020
Share
Related articles
Editors note for January 16, 2020Jeremy Goldkorn January 16, 2020
Wuhan reports second death from new coronavirusJeremy Goldkorn January 16, 2020
A trade deal nobody likes is actually for the best?Jeremy Goldkorn January 16, 2020
Why China likes Elon MuskAnthony Tao January 16, 2020
Outrageous nepotism at prestigious finance journalJiayun Feng January 16, 2020
The state of China-Africa relations and trade in 2020Jeremy Goldkorn January 16, 2020
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply