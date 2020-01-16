 The state of China-Africa relations and trade in 2020 - SupChina
The state of China-Africa relations and trade in 2020

Premium Access

Our partners at the China-Africa Project have a new report out, a “practical guide to 10 important trends that will shape China-Africa relations in 2020.” You can download it for free here (or from this link if you’re behind the Great Firewall).  

The table of contents is a good 30-second primer on the state of relations between China and Africa. I’ve bolded the themes I think particularly noteworthy:

  • China’s new “Twitplomacy” in Africa
  • Chinese tech reaches critical mass in Africa
  • A new approach to Chinese debt financing in Africa
  • The emergence of Chinese-financed railways in Africa
  • Africa’s precarious position between the U.S. and China
  • Why Africa matters to China (Hint: It has very little to do with resources)
  • China finally makes West Africa a priority
  • China finances both clean and dirty energy in Africa
  • The rise of Chinese private sector investment in Africa
  • Protecting Chinese people and property in Africa
    The meaning of being Chinese Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

