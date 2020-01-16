The state of China-Africa relations and trade in 2020

Our partners at the China-Africa Project have a new report out, a “practical guide to 10 important trends that will shape China-Africa relations in 2020.” You can download it for free here (or from this link if you’re behind the Great Firewall).
The table of contents is a good 30-second primer on the state of relations between China and Africa. I’ve bolded the themes I think particularly noteworthy:
- China’s new “Twitplomacy” in Africa
- Chinese tech reaches critical mass in Africa
- A new approach to Chinese debt financing in Africa
- The emergence of Chinese-financed railways in Africa
- Africa’s precarious position between the U.S. and China
- Why Africa matters to China (Hint: It has very little to do with resources)
- China finally makes West Africa a priority
- China finances both clean and dirty energy in Africa
- The rise of Chinese private sector investment in Africa
- Protecting Chinese people and property in Africa
Leave a Reply