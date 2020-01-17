 China’s birth rate falls three years in a row - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China’s birth rate falls three years in a row

Premium Access

Photo credit: China’s population 1949–2019, and future trends, from Tsinghua Hengda Research Institute.

The number of babies born in China in 2019 was 4 percent lower than in 2018, despite government campaigns to encourage childbirth. The New York Times reports

About 14.6 million babies were born in China in 2019, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That was a nearly four percent fall from the previous year, and the lowest official number of births in China since 1961, the last year of a widespread famine in which millions of people starved to death. That year, only 11.8 million babies were born.

Births in China have now fallen for three years in a row. They had risen slightly in 2016, a year after the government ended its one-child policy and allowed couples to have two children, a shift that officials hoped would drive a sustained increase in the number of newborns. But that has not materialized.

Two of the most commonly cited reasons for declining birth rates are the skyrocketing cost of raising children and the increased independence of women. A large part of the strain on young couple’s budgets, though, is a direct result of the previous one-child policy as well as the current policy:

While many countries are struggling with low fertility rates and aging populations, these issues are even more pressing in China, because the country’s underdeveloped social safety net means that most older adults rely heavily on their families to pay for health care, retirement and other expenses. Many young married couples are expected to shoulder the burden of taking care of their parents, in-laws and grandparents, without the support of siblings.

What do the new birth numbers mean?

The news stats set China’s official fertility rate at 1.6 babies per woman, far below the 2.1 level at which the country’s population could be self-sustaining. Estimates from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences have indicated that China’s population will start to contract around 2027, and the main state pension fund could run out of money in the mid-2030s. But if the rate of births continues to decrease, and/or if the government figures are inflations of the true numbers, China’s demographic crisis could come crashing much more quickly and severely.

Unfortunately, as these demographic doomsdays approach, the government is not exactly adopting an accommodating approach to women who want to raise children in less traditional ways:

Even as the government is now trying to encourage people to have babies, it is sending mixed signals. It still punishes couples who exceed the birth restrictions. The authorities fine single women who bear children, and bar them from using reproductive technologies like freezing their eggs.

Sixth Tone has a profile of two parents who were punished for having a third child. Xue Ruiquan and his wife, Xie Zhengning, of Yunfu, Guangdong Province, say they both lost their jobs and were fined 153,000 yuan ($22,200) — despite being initially assured by local officials that they were in the clear.

Infanticide of unwanted infant girls is likely still a widespread problem, but it is impossible to determine the scale of this phenomenon with the current unreliable government data, writes Beijing-based corporate lawyer Kai Xue in Caixin. An error in the 2010 census data that obscured the reasons for gender disparities in the population must not be repeated in the 2020 census, Kai emphasizes.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

    Share
    Is the government hiding Wuhan virus numbers? Previous post
    Lucas Niewenhuis

    Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

    Related articles

    Editors note for January 17, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 17, 2020

    Is the government hiding Wuhan virus numbers?

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 17, 2020

    Dodgy doings at prominent children’s charity

    Jiayun Feng January 17, 2020

    A ‘state of exception’ in Xinjiang

    Anthony Tao January 17, 2020

    The racist pseudoscience behind ‘Chinese restaurant syndrome’

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 17, 2020

    Week in review for January 17, 2020

    The editors January 17, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.