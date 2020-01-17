Chinese women’s volleyball dominates Olympic qualifiers, men’s team already out

In Chinese team sports, it’s the women who usually outshine the men, and this past week was no different. A straight-sets loss to Iran in the Tokyo Olympic volleyball qualifiers ended the Chinese men’s team’s Olympic hopes — while the women’s team will be heading to Tokyo as the favorite to win gold. But speaking of Olympics, at least Team China is doing well at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne. Read about that and other sports news in this week’s China Sports Column.