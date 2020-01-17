 Is the government hiding Wuhan virus numbers? - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Is the government hiding Wuhan virus numbers?

Premium Access

There have been a number of worrying reports recently about the outbreak of a new type of coronavirus that started in Wuhan in late December. Two people were confirmed this week to have died in Wuhan from the virus, and the first cases outside of China were reported in Thailand and Japan. Today, Thailand confirmed a second case.

Though the sickness does not appear to be anywhere near as deadly as the SARS epidemic of 2003, it is starting to look like government transparency has not improved. Several acute observers on Twitter have noted the discrepancy between the number of infected reported within China, which has not increased from the official count of 41 (in Chinese) in days, and the accumulating reports of infections abroad.

We still do not know the exact path of infection for this virus, though many public health officials worry it can be passed between humans, and more countries are taking precautions. Today, that included the U.S., per the New York Times:

Around 5,000 passengers are expected to arrive from Wuhan in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles over the next few weeks, and they will all be screened for the virus, said Dr. Martin Cetron, director of the C.D.C.’s division of global migration and quarantine.

With the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays, Thailand has the most to worry about. The Thaiger reports:

Health authorities in Thailand announced on Wednesday they are stepping up screening of passengers arriving by air ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, when 800,000 Chinese tourists are expected to head for the Kingdom.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

    Share
    Dodgy doings at prominent children’s charity Previous post
    Lucas Niewenhuis

    Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

    Related articles

    Editors note for January 17, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 17, 2020

    China’s birth rate falls three years in a row

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 17, 2020

    Dodgy doings at prominent children’s charity

    Jiayun Feng January 17, 2020

    A ‘state of exception’ in Xinjiang

    Anthony Tao January 17, 2020

    The racist pseudoscience behind ‘Chinese restaurant syndrome’

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 17, 2020

    Week in review for January 17, 2020

    The editors January 17, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.