Sinica Early Access: Observing Taiwan’s presidential election

Maggie Lewis, a law professor at Seton Hall University, discusses the recent presidential election in Taiwan, where she and other Chinese and Taiwanese legal scholars took part as independent observers.

Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

Middle Earth: China’s soft power in Africa

How do the Chinese government and companies engage with the public in Africa? Nillah Nyakoa, Eric Olander, and Maria Repnikova join host Aladin Farré to explore the different ways China sells, and fails to sell, its story to an entire continent.