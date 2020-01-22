Editor’s note for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Dear Access member,

Let me be a few days early to wish you all the best for the Year of the Rat from all of us at SupChina!

Coronavirus quick facts: Wuhan has virtually shut down all transportation in and out of the city. The death toll is 17 and there are about 550 reported infections in China at the time of sending this newsletter. No new countries have confirmed new infections since yesterday, when the list comprised Australia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and the American state of Washington.

Our annual Women’s Conference is scheduled for May 5. We’ll announce details in the next week.

How do you stay engaged with family members who have Alzheimer’s? When Emma Yang’s grandmother was diagnosed, the young coder designed an app called Timeless, which encourages virtual interaction with friends and family members. You can listen to an interview with Emma on the latest Ta for Ta podcast.

Our word of the day: Wuhan temporarily suspends operations of all buses, subways, ferries, and intercity transportation (武汉全市公交、地铁、轮渡、长途客运暂停运营 Wǔhàn quánshì gōngjiāo, dìtiě, lúndù, chángtú kèyùn zàntíng yùnyíng).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief