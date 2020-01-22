 Editor's note for Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Premium Access

Dear Access member,

Let me be a few days early to wish you all the best for the Year of the Rat from all of us at SupChina!

 pasted image 0 10

Coronavirus quick facts: Wuhan has virtually shut down all transportation in and out of the city. The death toll is 17 and there are about 550 reported infections in China at the time of sending this newsletter. No new countries have confirmed new infections since yesterday, when the list comprised Australia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and the American state of Washington.  

Our annual Women’s Conference is scheduled for May 5. We’ll announce details in the next week.

How do you stay engaged with family members who have Alzheimer’s? When Emma Yang’s grandmother was diagnosed, the young coder designed an app called Timeless, which encourages virtual interaction with friends and family members. You can listen to an interview with Emma on the latest Ta for Ta podcast.

Our word of the day: Wuhan temporarily suspends operations of all buses, subways, ferries, and intercity transportation (武汉全市公交、地铁、轮渡、长途客运暂停运营 Wǔhàn quánshì gōngjiāo, dìtiě, lúndù, chángtú kèyùn zàntíng yùnyíng).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    Wuhan goes into lockdown as coronavirus infections double Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Wuhan goes into lockdown as coronavirus infections double

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 22, 2020

    GDP targets cut down in most provinces

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 22, 2020

    The most common Chinese names

    Anthony Tao January 22, 2020

    She’s not sorry for driving her Mercedes-Benz in the Forbidden City

    Jiayun Feng January 22, 2020

    Movie theater workers are unexpected victims of Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

    Jiayun Feng January 22, 2020

    Links for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

    The editors January 22, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.