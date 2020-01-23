 Meng Wanzhou left in limbo - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Meng Wanzhou left in limbo

Premium Access

pasted image 0 15

Agence France-Presse via The Guardian reports:

The Canadian court tussle over the arrest of a Huawei telecoms executive has been put in limbo after a judge adjourned the case that pits the United States against China.

Washington is seeking extradition of Huawei’s chief financial officer, Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟, who was arrested in December 2018 during a flight stopover in Vancouver.

“I’m reserving judgement,” British Columbia supreme court Justice Heather Holmes said at the end of a four-day hearing.

Further hearings are scheduled for later this year on allegations of a conspiracy to arrest Meng — the eldest daughter of Huawei founder Rén Zhèngfēi 任正非.

Four days of legal arguments this week focused on whether the U.S. charges would stand up in Canada, a key test for extradition.

Appeals by either side could also drag out the case — which has strained relations between the world’s two largest economies — for years.

See also:

—Jeremy Goldkorn

    Share
    Quick facts about the Wuhan coronavirus Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Major movie premiers postponed because of coronavirus outbreak

    Jiayun Feng January 23, 2020

    Editors note for January 23, 2020

    The editors January 23, 2020

    Quick facts about the Wuhan coronavirus

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 23, 2020

    Will NIO die, or reap China’s electric car rewards?

    Brandon Hughes January 23, 2020

    Links for January 23, 2020

    The editors January 23, 2020

    Sinica Podcast: Observing Taiwan’s presidential election

    The editors January 23, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.