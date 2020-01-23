Meng Wanzhou left in limbo

Agence France-Presse via The Guardian reports:

The Canadian court tussle over the arrest of a Huawei telecoms executive has been put in limbo after a judge adjourned the case that pits the United States against China.

Washington is seeking extradition of Huawei’s chief financial officer, Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟, who was arrested in December 2018 during a flight stopover in Vancouver.

“I’m reserving judgement,” British Columbia supreme court Justice Heather Holmes said at the end of a four-day hearing.

Further hearings are scheduled for later this year on allegations of a conspiracy to arrest Meng — the eldest daughter of Huawei founder Rén Zhèngfēi 任正非.

Four days of legal arguments this week focused on whether the U.S. charges would stand up in Canada, a key test for extradition.

Appeals by either side could also drag out the case — which has strained relations between the world’s two largest economies — for years.