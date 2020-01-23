 Quick facts about the Wuhan coronavirus - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Quick facts about the Wuhan coronavirus

Premium Access

pasted image 0 16

Outside Wuhan’s Hankou railway station.

Here is the latest on the Wuhan coronavirus — aka 2019-nCoV:

“Officials at Texas A&M University say a student there may have contracted the coronavirus,” reports Weather.com. Earlier, CNBC reported that new cases in Singapore and Saudi Arabia had brought the global total to 650 people. Vietnam also confirmed two infections.

The officially reported death toll from the virus rose to 18, one more than when we sent yesterday’s newsletter.

The number of infections reported in China is now 639 (per Caixin, which has journalists on the ground in Wuhan and has opened its paywall).

“Wuhan will build a hospital…within 6 days based on the model of the Xiaotangshan SARS Hospital in Beijing in 2003,” according to The Paper.  

Check for travel restrictions if you’re traveling anywhere in Asia.

How bad could it get?

The outbreak does not yet “constitute a public health emergency of international concern,” the World Health Organization announced today, but the relevant committee will reconvene “in a matter of days to examine the situation further.”

“Make no mistake. This is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, per CNN. “It may yet become one.”

Other headlines:

—Jeremy Goldkorn

    Share
    Will NIO die, or reap China’s electric car rewards? Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Major movie premiers postponed because of coronavirus outbreak

    Jiayun Feng January 23, 2020

    Editors note for January 23, 2020

    The editors January 23, 2020

    Meng Wanzhou left in limbo

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 23, 2020

    Will NIO die, or reap China’s electric car rewards?

    Brandon Hughes January 23, 2020

    Links for January 23, 2020

    The editors January 23, 2020

    Sinica Podcast: Observing Taiwan’s presidential election

    The editors January 23, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.