Editor’s note for Monday, January 27, 2020

Dear Access member,

In a TV news interview, the mayor of Wuhan blamed his municipality’s slow disclosure of the novel coronavirus threat on China’s infectious disease control laws that require local governments to get permission to disclose information about new infections. That’s not of much comfort to people stuck in a locked down city in Hubei or in a hospital, who may have avoided that fate if Wuhan had acted sooner.

But it does give us our word of the day: Law on the prevention and treatment of infectious disease (传染病防治法 chuánrǎn bìng fángzhì fǎ).

Want to come to The Scientist and The Spy book signing and live Sinica Podcast on February 4, 2020, in New York? If interested, please email events@supchina.com. It’s free for Access members.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief