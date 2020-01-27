How a postwar celebration song became a Chinese New Year classic

If you happen to be in China during Chinese New Year, you’re sure to hear the song “Congratulations” (恭喜恭喜 gōng xǐ gōng xǐ). Written by Chén Gēxīn 陈歌辛, the song was originally meant to celebrate the end of the Second Sino-Japanese War, but over the years, it’s been associated with the holiday.

Apologizing for the Cultural Revolution (who should do it?)

There have been a number of apologies, but these are issuing not from the Chinese Communist Party itself but rather from individuals who took part — usually the Red Guards. Should the Party apologize? Most people who think so probably don’t quite understand what happened during the Cultural Revolution.

Chinese Basketball Association prepares for indefinite hiatus due to coronavirus

As the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread across China, the Chinese sports world has come to a halt. Keen to avoid large gatherings, the sporting authorities in the country decided to postpone or just cancel larger events. The biggest casualty has been the suspension of the Chinese Basketball Association from February 1 onward.