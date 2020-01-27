 She’s not sorry for driving her Mercedes-Benz in the Forbidden City - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

She’s not sorry for driving her Mercedes-Benz in the Forbidden City

Newsletter

benz

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

The Palace Museum, the official name of the Forbidden City in Beijing, has apologized for its “poor management” after photos of two women posing next to a Mercedes-Benz SUV in the centuries-old palace complex made a splash on the internet. Home to China’s Ming and Qing dynasty emperors from 1764 to 1911, the museum is one of China’s leading tourist attractions.

While the museum suspended two senior-level employees pending an investigation into the matter, the apology didn’t sit well with many people on Chinese social media, who believe that the women were allowed to ignore the museum’s ban on cars because of their family backgrounds and wealth.

As the public is still fuming over the scandal, the woman who shared the photos has moved on from the dispute. On January 19, she posted a selfie and a video of the luxury car on Instagram, tagging Las Vegas as her recent location. The driver captioned her selfie with three lemon emojis, implying that her haters bashed her because they felt “sour” from jealousy of her luxury lifestyle.

Click through to SupChina for the full story.

    Share
    The most common names in China Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    The Wuhan coronavirus epidemic will probably get worse, but here’s why you shouldn’t panic

    The editors January 27, 2020

    Chinese tech princess in Canadian limbo

    The editors January 27, 2020

    Will NIO die, or reap China’s electric car rewards?

    The editors January 27, 2020

    The most common names in China

    The editors January 27, 2020

    Six die as Wuhan coronavirus spreads globally

    The editors January 21, 2020

    China to drastically reduce single-use plastics

    The editors January 21, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.