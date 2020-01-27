The most common names in China

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Last week, China’s Ministry of Public Security released a list of the most common Chinese surnames (in Chinese) of 2019. The top five remain unchanged from the previous year:

王 Wáng 李 Lǐ 张 Zhāng 刘 Liú 陈 Chén

The Ministry of Public Security oversees neighborhood security bureaus that keep all of the country’s name registries, but the report was based on something that Xinhua calls “China’s population information system,” which is apparently the world’s largest.

Other tidbits: