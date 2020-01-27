 Will NIO die, or reap China’s electric car rewards? - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Will NIO die, or reap China’s electric car rewards?

Newsletter

nio

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

The Chinese electric vehicle market potential is enormous. But NIO — one of its leading players — is in crisis mode. A little more than a year after the company’s IPO, it is running out of cash. Its stock plummeted to an all-time low of $1.19 on October 2, 2019.

Despite a slight jump in share price after positive third- and fourth-quarter sales, and unverified reports of the company getting a billion-dollar round of funding, NIO is still burning through money and facing an uncertain future — in late 2019, hundreds of workers were laid off amid various cost-cutting measures.

China accounts for nearly 50 percent of global EV sales, a number that is only expected to grow as the country’s middle-class population swells to 600 million by 2030. Growing customer interest, stricter restrictions on emissions, and other government policies have led every major car manufacturer, domestic and foreign, to sell electric cars in China.  

NIO gained global recognition after favorable coverage on the American TV show 60 Minutes and hype surrounding its flagship supercar, the EP-9, early in 2019. The car was positioned as a luxury lifestyle brand and featured on Amazon’s original series The Grand Tour.

But can the company live up to the hype? Perhaps not. These factors make NIO vulnerable:

  • The cars themselves have no unique selling points.
  • The central government is ending most subsidies for EV manufacturers.
  • Tesla shipped its first domestically made cars to Chinese customers in December 2019. Nio competes directly with Tesla for the high end EV market.  

For a longer version of this, please click through to SupChina.

    Share
    She’s not sorry for driving her Mercedes-Benz in the Forbidden City Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    The Wuhan coronavirus epidemic will probably get worse, but here’s why you shouldn’t panic

    The editors January 27, 2020

    Chinese tech princess in Canadian limbo

    The editors January 27, 2020

    She’s not sorry for driving her Mercedes-Benz in the Forbidden City

    The editors January 27, 2020

    The most common names in China

    The editors January 27, 2020

    Six die as Wuhan coronavirus spreads globally

    The editors January 21, 2020

    China to drastically reduce single-use plastics

    The editors January 21, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.