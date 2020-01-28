NüVoices Podcast: Chinese philanthropy in the 21st century 

Emily Weaver, a social impact and philanthropy consultant who was based in China for over a decade, joins Chenni and Cindy as their guest this week. In this episode, Emily provides detail on individual and digital gift-giving in China (as opposed to major contributions from large corporations or wealthy donors), the role women play in shaping the future of non-governmental and philanthropic work in China, and how the sector has changed since China’s new law governing foreign non-governmental organizations took effect in 2016.