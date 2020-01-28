 Veteran journalist condemns Chinese media over Wuhan coverage - SupChina
Veteran journalist condemns Chinese media over Wuhan coverage

Veteran Chinese journalist Chén Jìbīng 陈季冰 has made waves on the Chinese internet for criticizing his peers over their coverage of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Titled “Fifty days of Wuhan outbreak, Chinese people across the country are paying the price for the death of media,” the article (in Chinese) was originally published but since deleted by Tencent’s Dajia on WeChat.

Chen suggests that the underreporting of the crisis before January 20 was due to a series of political meetings in Wuhan during that time — local newspapers had possibly received orders from a higher authority to reduce their coverage about the outbreak. This theory is confirmed by other commentators.

Chen also criticized the government’s lack of transparency, citing complaints that a number of doctors and medical workers in Wuhan had declined his requests for interviews due to “pressure from higher-ups.” Chen blamed local governments’ obsession with “maintaining peace on the surface level,” he wrote.

Click through to SupChina for the full story.

—Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor's degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

