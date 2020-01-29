Editor’s note for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Dear Access member,

In case you missed it, our consulting marketplace, SupChina Direct, is now up and running! If you have any China-related needs or business problems to solve for your business but don’t know where to start, we can help you get connected with the right consultant. Please get in touch at direct@supchina.com.

If you have China expertise, please sign up as a consultant!

Here is a personal essay by me on SupChina about SARS and what I learned about keeping a business running during a coronavirus epidemic.

Our word of the day is face mask (口罩 kǒuzhào). As you can read below, it is a highly overrated defense against a coronavirus infection.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief