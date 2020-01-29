 Editor's note for Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Premium Access

Dear Access member,

In case you missed it, our consulting marketplace, SupChina Direct, is now up and running! If you have any China-related needs or business problems to solve for your business but don’t know where to start, we can help you get connected with the right consultant. Please get in touch at direct@supchina.com.

If you have China expertise, please sign up as a consultant!

Here is a personal essay by me on SupChina about SARS and what I learned about keeping a business running during a coronavirus epidemic.

Our word of the day is face mask (口罩 kǒuzhào). As you can read below, it is a highly overrated defense against a coronavirus infection.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    How much will the coronavirus spread, and what precautions should you take? Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    How much will the coronavirus spread, and what precautions should you take?

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 29, 2020

    One epizootic solved, a zoonotic to go?

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 29, 2020

    40 million people watch livestream of pop-up hospitals being built in Wuhan

    Jiayun Feng January 29, 2020

    Links for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

    The editors January 29, 2020

    Yangyang Cheng: In sickness and in health

    The editors January 29, 2020

    China Marketing Podcast: Three key China marketing trends for 2020 with Qumin founder Arnold Ma

    The editors January 29, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.