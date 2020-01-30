Sinica Podcast: Former NSC official Jeff Prescott on China-Iran relations

In the aftermath of the targeted killing of Qasem Soleimani in early January, Kaiser talked to Jeff Prescott, a veteran China-watcher who now serves as a senior advisor to the Penn Biden Center. Jeff previously served as Special Assistant to President Obama, Senior Director for Iran, Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf States on the National Security Council, and Deputy National Security Advisor to Vice President Biden.

Ta for Ta: Women, success, China: TechNode’s Eva Xu on media, startup companies, and emerging tech in China

Eva Xu is both the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of TechNode and TechCrunch China. In this episode, Eva and Juliana dive into Eva’s career background, the challenges and opportunities behind running a media company that covers emerging technology in China, how Chinese tech startups are changing perceptions on early-stage company growth, and more.