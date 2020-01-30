 Sinica Podcast: Former NSC official Jeff Prescott on China-Iran relations - SupChina
Sinica Podcast: Former NSC official Jeff Prescott on China-Iran relations

Premium Access

download 34

Sinica Podcast: Former NSC official Jeff Prescott on China-Iran relations

In the aftermath of the targeted killing of Qasem Soleimani in early January, Kaiser talked to Jeff Prescott, a veteran China-watcher who now serves as a senior advisor to the Penn Biden Center. Jeff previously served as Special Assistant to President Obama, Senior Director for Iran, Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf States on the National Security Council, and Deputy National Security Advisor to Vice President Biden.

