 Top health official in quarantined city fired for ignorance about basic facts of coronavirus outbreak - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Top health official in quarantined city fired for ignorance about basic facts of coronavirus outbreak

Society

Huanggang is the epidemic-stricken Chinese city 50 miles from Wuhan that has reported 324 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV. A high-ranking city health official there has been removed from her post after a meeting with an inspection team sent by the central government, where she struggled to answer even basic questions regarding the epidemic in her city.

On January 27, a group of health officials from Beijing arrived in Huanggang to assist with the city’s epidemic prevention measure. During the meeting, also attended by some journalists, Táng Zhìhóng 唐志红, head of Huanggang’s Health Committee, showed an astonishing level of incompetence that enraged the public.

When asked about the number of patients that local hospitals dedicated to the outbreak could handle, Tang remained silent at first and then gave an incorrect number. She could not say how many confirmed cases of infection the city had. She then proceeded to make a phone call to get the answers.

Tang defended her ignorance to reporters by saying that she was unable to keep up with the situation because “things change every day.”

Deeply unsatisfied with Tang’s answers, the officials from Beijing asked Tang if she had any idea of how bad the situation was, to which she replied, “I lost my sense of direction long ago.”

After the footage of the meeting (in Chinese) was shared on the Chinese internet, Tang quickly became the target of intense criticism. Besides taking issue with her sheer ignorance about the impact and infections of the Wuhan coronavirus in her city, many internet users also made complaints about her arrogant disposition when taking the questions and her unapologetic attitude after failing to answer them. Angered by Wang’s behavior, a Weibo user wrote (in Chinese): “She didn’t even bother to pretend to take her responsibilities seriously.”

In response to the uproar, the Huanggang government announced (in Chinese) on January 30 that Tang had been dismissed from her position.

Tang has not been the only government official held responsible for their negligence or misconduct during the epidemic. According to the Southern Weekly (in Chinese), more than 33 state workers across the country have received various degrees of punishment for their malfeasance since the outbreak began in Wuhan.

It’s worth noting, however, that the vast majority of the accused officials were from rural regions, where their attempts to raise alarms about the gravity of the epidemic were often thwarted by the lack of urgency among local residents. When interviewed by the Southern Weekly, Chén Liàng 陈亮, a county-level official from Hubei Province, said that he was held to account for not having “prevention and control measures properly implemented among locals,” but that was not entirely his fault. “I always arrived timely to stop residents from congregating. But they are like water hyacinth, growing literally everywhere. It was impossible for me to take them under tight control,” Chen said.

    Share
    Chinese moms in America's illicit massage parlors Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    Chinese moms in America’s illicit massage parlors

    Teng Chen January 30, 2020

    SARS and what I learned about keeping a business running during a coronavirus epidemic

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 29, 2020

    40 million people watch livestream of pop-up hospitals being built in Wuhan

    Jiayun Feng January 29, 2020

    In Sickness and in Health

    Yangyang Cheng January 29, 2020

    The necessary complexity behind ‘Chinese women’: Economic opportunity and gender equality in urban China

    Johanna Costigan January 28, 2020

    Veteran journalist condemns Chinese media over Wuhan coverage

    Jiayun Feng January 27, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.