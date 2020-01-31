Week in Review for January 31, 2020

Listen

Tesla’s future in China, technology tensions, and the trade war on ‘pause’

Gordon Orr is a senior adviser at McKinsey & Company and a non-executive board member at both Lenovo and Meituan-Dianping. In this week’s episode of China EconTalk, he and Jordan examine collateral economic damages as a result of the trade war, take a look at the role of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the…