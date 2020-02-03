Editor’s note for Monday, February 3, 2020

Dear Access member,

I laid out some “scenarios” — I was too cowardly to call them predictions — for the Year of the Pig in our Red Paper published in January 2020. One of them was that an epizootic, epidemic, or mass food safety crisis would happen:

African swine fever has not been eliminated from China’s huge stock of pigs — despite around a million hogs being culled since August 2018 to stop the spread of the incurable virus. Every spring, avian influenza and a thousand other pathogens incubate in the wet markets and farms of southern China, where people are exposed daily to pigs, ducks, chickens, and wild animals that are considered delicacies.

I may as well have called this one a prediction because the emergence and spread of the 2019-nCoV was all too predictable. Unfortunately, the global health and economic effects of the epidemic are still far from clear. (I should note, however, that it seems the virus may not have emerged from the now infamous market in Wuhan, and it seems that eating wild animals was not part of the transmission chain.)

Our word of the day is create and spread panic (制造和散播恐慌情绪 zhìzào hé sànbō kǒnghuāng qíngxù), which is what China’s foreign ministry accused the U.S. of today (in Chinese, English) — see our top story below.

