 Sinica Early Access: China policy and the American presidency - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Sinica Early Access: China policy and the American presidency

Premium Access

sinica early access logo neswletter

With the United States now in a presidential election year, how should an incoming administration — whether a Democratic presidency or a second Trump administration — approach China policy. This week, Kaiser chats with eminent scholars Susan Shirk and Barry Naughton of the University of California, San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy, and asks them how they would advise the future occupant of the Oval Office.

  • Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Episode 110

This week’s episode of the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief covers the Wuhan coronavirus, which has now spread globally, including to the United States. Kaiser and Ada Shen answer questions about how far the virus has spread, how governments are responding to the outbreak, and the impact on markets in China and around the world.

    Share
    What you need to know about the coronavirus epidemic Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Monday, February 3, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 3, 2020

    Markets plunge as economic uncertainty spreads with the coronavirus

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 3, 2020

    Pompeo urges Central Asian countries on Xinjiang

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 3, 2020

    Women’s rights advocate calls out sexist coverage of Wuhan outbreak in Chinese media

    Jiayun Feng February 3, 2020

    Links for Monday, February 3, 2020

    The editors February 3, 2020

    What it was like to live in Beijing through SARS

    The editors February 3, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.