Sinica Early Access: China policy and the American presidency

With the United States now in a presidential election year, how should an incoming administration — whether a Democratic presidency or a second Trump administration — approach China policy. This week, Kaiser chats with eminent scholars Susan Shirk and Barry Naughton of the University of California, San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy, and asks them how they would advise the future occupant of the Oval Office.

Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Episode 110

This week’s episode of the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief covers the Wuhan coronavirus, which has now spread globally, including to the United States. Kaiser and Ada Shen answer questions about how far the virus has spread, how governments are responding to the outbreak, and the impact on markets in China and around the world.