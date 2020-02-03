 U.K. opens a door to Huawei, but not all the way - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

U.K. opens a door to Huawei, but not all the way

Newsletter

pasted image 0 2

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng.

The U.K. opened a narrow door to Huawei 5G, with the government’s decision to designate “the Chinese technology firm a ‘high-risk vendor’ and impos[e] a cap on its involvement in building the UK’s 5G telecoms network,” the Guardian reported.

Although “Boris Johnson appears to have averted a full-blown confrontation with the White House over Huawei [by placing restrictions on use of the company’s products],” the U.S. reportedly “remained disappointed with the decision to allow ‘an untrusted vendor’ into the UK market.” 

Was it a win for Huawei? “For Huawei, the decision is a mixed bag, which will raise the costs of compliance, and circumscribe the firm’s role in the rollout of 5G networks in a major European market,” writes the Eurasia Group’s Paul Triolo on SupChina. Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, the director of the European Centre for International Political Economy, says the decision is “not a win [for China] by any measure — it’s damage control.”

Meanwhile, Huawei overtook Apple as the world’s second-largest smartphone brand in 2019, according to a new report.

    Share
    Harvard professor accused of working on behalf of China Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    What you need to know about the coronavirus epidemic

    The editors February 3, 2020

    Chinese student detained for tweets he made in Minnesota

    The editors February 3, 2020

    Chinese moms in America’s illicit massage parlors

    The editors February 3, 2020

    Harvard professor accused of working on behalf of China

    The editors February 3, 2020

    New Trump travel bans extend to China amid coronavirus crisis

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 31, 2020

    WHO declares public health emergency of international concern

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 30, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.