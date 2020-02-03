Women’s rights advocate calls out sexist coverage of Wuhan outbreak in Chinese media

Chinese news services have produced a deluge of articles singing praises of brave workers and health professionals combating the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic. But as a group of women’s rights advocates have pointed out, the overall coverage appears to be sexist and misogynist — albeit often unconscious and the result of implicit bias.

The issue was brought to light over the weekend in a social media post published by Weibo user @马库斯说 (mǎkùsīshuō). One specific example that angered her was a viral video on Bilibili, China’s leading video-streaming website. Featuring various clips from different Chinese news outlets, the video tries to tell the story of the Huoshenshan Hospital (火神山医院 huǒshénshānyīyuàn) in Wuhan, the first pop-up medical facility specifically created to address the ongoing public health crisis.

Essentially a congratulatory ode to those who worked tirelessly on construction which was completed on February 2 — less than 10 days after breaking ground — the video contains a slew of close-ups of workers on the construction site. But none of them is a woman.

“I’ve seen photos of women engineers, women construction workers, and women designers who spent time on this project,” @马库斯说 wrote. “But if the content we are consuming now is all like this, I’m afraid that some truth would get lost after years go by. Will people still remember the contribution these women made in this battle in the future?”

—Jiayun Feng