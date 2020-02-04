Links for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

China’s bustling tourist industry has become one of the biggest economic victims of the new coronavirus outbreak, suffering billions of dollars in losses from canceled trips as people stay home to avoid the contagion. The huge blow is likely to result in a major overhaul of the crowded sector, with weaker travel agents and independent hotel operators the most vulnerable, analysts and observers said. Impact is being amplified because the crisis came during the Lunar New Year holiday, which is one of China’s biggest travel periods each year as millions of people take to the road to return home and go on vacations.

Uncertainty is hitting retailers across the country during what in an ordinary year would be a busy time. Last year, spending during the festival topped 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion), an 8.5 percent increase from 2018. While it’s too early to determine the full impact of the outbreak as the number of cases swells beyond 17,000 nationwide, it’s already clear that companies relying on boosts from Chinese New Year spending will suffer badly. Real private consumption will grow just 1.1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to Oxford Economics. That’s down from a previous forecast of 6.8 percent growth. Those most at risk are businesses in sectors like tourism and entertainment, retailing and restaurants.

Sources say passenger numbers have collapsed by 50 percent in recent days.

Airline will reduce overall flight capacity by about 30 percent, says CEO.

This shift [to automation] is favored by China’s government planners. For example, the Made in China 2025 strategic plan, a 2015 roadmap for the future of China’s manufacturing industries, underlines what it calls “intelligent manufacturing” as a major priority and necessity for China to overcome the challenges of growing international competition and domestic economic deceleration… But the plan and other Chinese policy thinking also reveal concerns about adapting to changing internal market conditions, and the transition to a more automated economy also faces human resources challenges.

Starbucks rival continues to slide

Luckin shares dip further despite refuting fraud claims / TechNode

A slide in share price for Chinese beverage chain Luckin Coffee continued on Monday despite hitting back against fraud allegations from an anonymous report publicized on Friday by short seller Muddy Waters Research. The swooning share price underscores investor concern over the sustainability of the Starbucks rival’s business model. Since its establishment in 2017, the Xiamen-based company has invited controversy over its cash-burning expansion strategy, its top management, and more.

Bike-sharing startup ups ecommerce game

Chinese bike-sharing startup Ofo adds ecommerce features to app / Tech in Asia

Chinese bicycle-sharing firm Ofo released a new update for its app, adding ecommerce features with cash-back offerings and discounts. Along with the added functionalities, the beleaguered startup also redesigned its homepage to resemble a dedicated online shopping app or a lifestyle platform, Technode reported, citing Chinese media.

Huawei: France’s largest telco sticks with status quo

Orange has an elegant solution to Huawei question in France: We’ll stick with Nokia and Ericsson for 5G networks / The Register (UK)

Orange, France’s largest telecoms company, will use Nokia and Ericsson to deploy its 5G networks as pressure to ban Huawei from European networks mounts. The decision will please US authorities, who have pushed European allies to ban Huawei from their 5G infrastructure… The decision was simplified for Orange because it already uses Nokia and Ericsson for its current mobile networks, on which part of the next mobile tech will be built. “For Orange France, it was the easiest solution,” a source close to the operator told Reuters, adding that it followed negotiations and experiments using Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei products.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Have you seen that viral video of people farting in public, captured by China’s thermal imaging cameras that are on the hunt for coronavirus? It’s completely fake. China’s state media outlet the Global Times tweeted out the video, suggesting it showed people at train stations and airports in China, where health authorities are monitoring people for the coronavirus, which has killed 427 people and sickened over 20,000 more. But the video is actually from 2016 and the farts have been added digitally.

As the new coronavirus continued its march across China this weekend, Xinhua, the nation’s official news service, advised a worried public to turn to herbal medicine. Shuanghuanglian, an oral remedy, sold out in stores across the country. The impetus for the Xinhua article came from a study supposedly conducted by two institutions, the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, using the principles of what the state calls traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), a major part of the Chinese medical system… Skeptics immediately criticized the advice, and the backlash to the initial Xinhua report led other parts of state media to play down the medicine’s magical properties.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Academics react to Harvard scientist’s arrest

U.S. prosecutor leading China probe explains effort that led to charges against Harvard chemist / Science

The U.S. government isn’t prosecuting Charles Lieber because he’s a world-renowned inorganic chemist at Harvard University, says the U.S. attorney who last week drew headlines by charging Lieber with making false statements about his ties to Chinese research institutions. Nor does the Department of Justice (DOJ) think for 1 minute that Lieber is a spy. What worries Andrew Lelling, U.S. attorney for the Massachusetts district, is that Lieber was allegedly paid to carry out research in China, which, combined with his failure to disclose those relationships, makes him potentially vulnerable to pressure from the Chinese government to do its bidding at some future point. “It was the amount of money involved that drew our attention,” Lelling says.

Researchers have reacted with shock to the arrest of Charles Lieber, a prominent Harvard University chemist and nanotechnology pioneer, who has been charged with making false statements to the US government about receiving research funding from China… “Charlie is the purest scientific scholar I have ever seen and personally I have 100 percent trust and confidence in him. I think there must be some misunderstanding during the handling of the case,” says Xiaocheng Jiang, a former student of Lieber’s who is now a biomedical engineer at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.

Is an Israel-China trade deal close?

Can China replace the United States in Israel? / Foreign Policy (porous paywall)

In the wake of the United States and China’s phase one trade deal, the latter is quietly trying to strike an agreement of its own with Israel. Reports last December indicated that, after years of secret talks, China and Israel could conclude a trade pact sometime in 2020. This news renders an already contentious trilateral relationship even more so. The great-power competition between the United States and China has clouded both countries’ ties with Israel. Some observers, such as the American diplomat and commentator Elliott Abrams, speculate that Israel’s political relationship with the United States could be a casualty of deeper commercial ties to China. The commentator Jake Novak went so far as to say that Israel may be forced to “choose between” the two sides. A trade deal would give this group more reason for disquiet.

Taiwan criticizes China for WHO shutout

Taiwan calls China ‘vile’ for restricting island’s access to WHO on coronavirus / Reuters

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday China is “vile” for restricting the island’s access to WHO during the coronavirus outbreak, adding to tensions with Beijing over the growing health crisis. China, where the outbreak began, said on Monday that it had shared full information on the virus with authorities in Taiwan, where there have been 10 confirmed cases, and that channels of communication were “unblocked.”

Hong Kong activist in the U.S.

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law to attend Trump’s State of the Union address / SCMP

U.S. Senator Rick Scott invited Law [羅冠聰 Luó Guāncōng] as a signal that Congress’s interest in the Hong Kong protests has not faded.

‘Nathan is an inspiration in the fight for freedom and democracy,’ said Scott, a Republican from Florida.

Op-ed: How China won Africa

Africa: The first U.S. casualty of the new information warfare against China / War on the Rocks

Caleb Slayton writes:

[I]t is in Africa where the United States has lost the most influence and where China has gained despite the consistent, negative narrative against China’s activities in Africa for the past 15 years. According to the U.S. strategic narrative on China in Africa, Beijing intends to steal Africa’s resources, secure corrupt business transactions, and pursue low-quality infrastructure projects. American officials argue that China’s political and diplomatic maneuvers yield little good for Africa and ultimately intend to indebt the continent to China’s bidding. This narrative is misleading. It has served to develop a crippling ignorance of the changing nature of information warfare, China’s weapon of choice. The narrative has also masked the successful means by which China has become a partner of almost every country on the continent and garnered their support at the international level. Perhaps worst of all, the focus on China is inattentive to the needs and ambitions of African partners, the key stakeholders in U.S.-Africa partnerships.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Keyboard heroes

China’s students battle coronavirus from behind their keyboards / Sixth Tone

“University students are coordinating online to solicit donations for hospitals needing medical equipment, fact-check what’s being reported about the epidemic, and relay first-person accounts from frontline cities.”

In virus-stricken Wuhan, animal lovers break into homes to save pets / Reuters