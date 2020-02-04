 Will the ‘unforeseeable event’ of the coronavirus kill the phase one trade deal? - SupChina
Will the ‘unforeseeable event’ of the coronavirus kill the phase one trade deal?

Premium Access

Bloomberg reports:

Chinese officials are hoping the U.S. will agree to some flexibility on pledges in their phase-one trade deal, people familiar with the situation said, as Beijing tries to contain a health crisis that threatens to slow domestic growth with repercussions around the world.

The agreement sealed Jan. 15 is supposed to take effect in mid-February. It has a clause that states the U.S. and China will consult “in the event that a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event” delays either from complying with the agreement. It’s unclear whether China has formally requested such a consultation yet, but the people familiar with the matter said the plan is to ask for it at some point.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

    Links for Tuesday, February 4, 2020
    Lucas Niewenhuis

    Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

