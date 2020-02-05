Links for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Hong Kong retail sales hit longtime drop in 2019

Hong Kong retail sector takes a battering as sales plunge 11.1% / SCMP

City sees sharpest decline in more than 20 years against backdrop of trade war and civil unrest.

More uncertainty lies ahead with coronavirus claiming its first victim in the city.

Many economists expect the epidemic to negatively impact China’s GDP growth and have lowered their forecasts for both the first quarter and full year… The IMF chief, however, struck a more positive tone and said it is still too soon to gauge the economic impact of the outbreak, despite the immediate “obvious” impact on travel, tourism and manufacturing in China. “China has taken very dramatic actions to restrict the spread of the virus and work is underway on a vaccine,” Georgieva said Thursday at an event at the Center for Global Development. “So let’s say for this quarter there will very likely be a negative impact. What would happen beyond this quarter we must observe and assess.”

Dyson’s plans for an air purifier that could double as a pair of headphones have been published by the U.K. patent office… The product, developed by Dyson engineers, houses a filter within the headphones, with a form of nozzle providing filtered air to the user. The patent notes that “air pollution is an increasing problem and a variety of air pollutants have known or suspected harmful effects on human health.”

Ant Financial is offering access to its team collaboration tool Yuque to small businesses free of charge… Fallout from the virus outbreak has created an unexpected opportunity for enterprise service providers to acquire new users by offering free services. Alibaba’s DingTalk, Tencent’s WeChat Work, Bytedance’s Feishu, and Huawei Cloud’s WeLink all recently began opening up communication and video conferencing features to businesses for free.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

What’s in a name?

How the new coronavirus will finally get a proper name / BBC

It has infected thousands of people, closed borders and put parts of China into lockdown. But the virus causing the outbreak of illness does not yet have a proper name. It has been referred to as the coronavirus. But that is the name of the group of viruses it belongs to. It has also been given the temporary title 2019-nCoV. But just saying that is a mouthful. A group of scientists has been grappling behind closed doors to find a proper term. Now they have told the BBC they are close to announcing it. So why has it taken so long? “The naming of a new virus is often quite delayed and the focus until now has been on the public health response, which is understandable,” says Crystal Watson, senior scholar and assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Thailand culls China-led Mekong project

Thailand scraps China-led project to blast open Mekong River / Reuters

Thailand has scrapped a Chinese-led project to blast rapids on the Mekong River that had been opposed by local people and environmental groups, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday. China initiated a plan to dredge the Mekong River in 2001 to make room for large ships to carry goods from its landlocked southern province of Yunnan to ports in Thailand, Laos, and the rest of Southeast Asia.

Coronavirus may be passed to unborn children

Mothers may pass coronavirus to unborn children, say Chinese doctors / Reuters via Straits Times

The doctors said it was possible after an infected coronavirus patient gave birth to a baby on February 2. The newborn was given a test 30 hours later and confirmed to have the virus, the doctors said.

Washing hands more effective than face masks — Taiwan doctor

Washing hands more important than wearing face masks: doctors / Focus Taiwan

“Washing hands is more important than wearing face masks in the fight against the spread of the deadly 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), doctors said Wednesday amid widespread reports of panic buying of hard-to-get surgical masks in Taiwan.”

China’s anti-smog policies this winter / China Dialogue

Because of the controversy over anti-smog measures, in 2019 the environmental authorities said repeatedly [in Chinese] they should not be imposed in a one-size-fits-all manner. Ministry of Ecology and Environment spokesperson Liú Yǒubīn 刘友宾 said [in Chinese]: “Imposing a uniform approach harms the image and credibility of Party and government, as well as the legitimate rights of firms operating legally, and threatens normal environmental protection efforts.” He also stressed that the length, fairness and achievability of anti-smog measures for autumn and winter 2019-2020 had been carefully considered… These more flexible approaches have been widely seen as a weakening of anti-smog efforts. Zhu Tong, of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, thinks that what is being called “fine-tuning” is actually a return to coal burning – a step backwards, rather than an advance.

What happens if the coronavirus isn’t contained?

Experts envision two scenarios if new coronavirus isn’t contained / Stat News

Experts see two possible scenarios should health experts fail to eradicate the disease. In the first scenario:

2019-nCoV joins the four coronaviruses now circulating in people. “I can imagine a scenario where this becomes a fifth endemic human coronavirus,” said Stephen Morse of Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, an epidemiologist and expert on emerging infectious diseases. “We don’t pay much attention to them because they’re so mundane,” especially compared to seasonal flu.

In the second:

2019-nCoV returns repeatedly like seasonal flu. The “seasonal” reflects the fact that viruses can’t tolerate high heat and humidity, preferring the cool and dry conditions of winter and spring… That’s why flu, as well as the four coronaviruses, are less prevalent in warm, humid months. If the new coronavirus follows suit, then containment efforts plus the arrival of summer should drive infections to near zero.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Epoch Times spends big on YouTube ads

Epoch Times, punished by Facebook, gets a new megaphone on YouTube / NYT (porous paywall)

The Epoch Times is one of the most mysterious fixtures of the pro-Trump media universe. It was started 20 years ago as a print newspaper by practitioners of Falun Gong, the persecuted Chinese spiritual practice. In recent years, the paper has made inroads into top Republican circles… Representative Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, called it “our favorite paper.” The outlet’s profile was initially raised by a spending spree on Facebook — where it paid more than $1 million to promote its content. But in August, Facebook caught the Epoch Times trying to evade its advertising transparency rules and barred it from taking out more ads. Rather than retreating, the publication simply shifted to a different platform — YouTube — and continued its advertising blitz there… In all, the outlet has spent more than $1 million on YouTube ads, according to a person familiar with its spending…

U.S. to clarify Huawei export limits

Trump administration meeting to hammer out differences over Huawei export curbs, sources say / SCMP

The meeting is said to be aimed at resolving disagreements over how best to approach the blacklisted Chinese company and the broader tech war with China.

It is expected to include high-level officials from the Commerce, Defense, State and Energy Departments.

U.S. trade deficit with China shrinks

U.S. trade deficit shrinks, but not because factories are returning / NYT (porous paywall)

The overall United States trade deficit shrank last year for the first time in six years as the American economy cooled, domestic oil production soared and President Trump waged an aggressive global trade war to rewrite America’s trading terms… The trade deficit in goods with China shrank $73.9 billion to $345.6 billion in 2019. It was the first drop on an annual basis since 2016, as both the United States and China placed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of each others’ products. In particular, American imports from China fell sharply in the final two months of the year, as companies worked to avoid tariffs that Mr. Trump has placed on $360 billion worth of Chinese goods and the potential that he could tax nearly everything from China.

Xi’s Japan visit to go ahead

China, Japan in close contact on Xi Jinping visit amid coronavirus concerns / SCMP

Japanese chief cabinet secretary and diplomatic source deny report the trip could be postponed because of virus outbreak.

Chinese foreign ministry also says preparations are continuing.

Is reform inevitable for Taiwan’s Nationalist Party?

An impossible choice: The KMT’s China policy / Ketagalan Media

The KMT has long been dominated by those Chinese KMT exiles and their descendents. Traditionally those party elites have identified as wholly or in part as Chinese, though the latest generation is moving away from that. The population in Taiwan prior to the KMT’s arrival, and their descendants, identify far more strongly as simply Taiwanese. While virtually no KMT members today think the ROC will reclaim China, their ties — emotionally, politically, personally and financially — are far stronger to China than the public at large. These ties will make radical change hard to achieve in the party as many will push back hard. But the new incoming chair will have to face the reality that the public is firmly against the 1992 Consensus, has absolutely no interest in unification with the PRC, and is wary of closer ties. A political party with an ideology so far out of the mainstream simply can’t get elected to the presidency and will struggle in the legislature. Reform will have to happen, or the party faces marginalization.

5,000 Chinese tourists stranded in Bali

Thousands of Chinese tourists stranded in Bali after flight ban / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

“An estimated 5,000 Chinese tourists are stuck in Indonesia’s popular resort island of Bali after Indonesia banned direct flights to and from mainland China to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Coronavirus: single mother uses same mask for five days as grass roots priced out of Hong Kong’s frantic panic buying or too weak to queue overnight / SCMP

Home visits with elderly citizens discovered some were steaming masks in order to reuse them, a practice that has been debunked.

Social workers union chief suggests temporarily closing non-emergency services to save masks.

Advocates believe as many as half of the city’s domestic workers stayed at home on Sunday, many against their wishes.

Some who did venture out described being forced to douse themselves with alcohol and hand-wash their clothes after returning.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Schools turn to online classrooms

China’s schools embrace online learning as new virus forces students to stay at home / SCMP

Traditional brick-and-mortar schools in China are now exploring online education options as authorities postpone the new semester until the middle of this month or even into early March. “There’s no choice” said Jessie Xie, a 24-year-old high school teacher living in Chengdu. As such, she needs to learn new skills such as speaking naturally in front of a camera, using a digital red pen during PowerPoint presentations, and engaging students via online written comments.