 Memories of disappeared Uyghur author Perhat Tursun - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Memories of disappeared Uyghur author Perhat Tursun

Premium Access

Perhat Tursun is the preeminent modernist Uyghur author, a self-proclaimed Kafka character whose work is among the most influential in Uyghur society. His 1999 novel, The Art of Suicide — controversial for its explorations of cultural taboos — was chosen as one of the 100 greatest works of Uyghur culture…an honor he rejected. As one of his friends recalled, “He said that his greatest work had not yet been written.”

His greatest work — along with five unfinished novels he was working on — may never see the light of day. Perhat was disappeared two years ago as part of the Chinese government’s reeducation campaign in Xinjiang, and is now reportedly serving a 16-year prison sentence. He will be 67 years old when he is released. As Darren Byler writes in this month’s Xinjiang Column:

The global literary community may never recognize him as one of the world’s greatest living novelists. He is out of place in this time of reeducation. He was disappeared at the height of his powers. What remains for now are snatches of his work, most of it yet to be published, and scenes from the world he created.

—Anthony Tao

    Share
    Links for Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Previous post
    Anthony Tao

    Anthony is the managing editor of SupChina. Follow him @anthonytao

    Related articles

    Links for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

    The editors February 5, 2020

    Can American Express really operate in China?

    The editors February 5, 2020

    ChinaEconTalk: Outraged by the outbreak: Citizen journalism and coronavirus censorship

    The editors February 5, 2020

    Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 4, 2020

    Hong Kong reports first coronavirus death as Macau closes casinos

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 4, 2020

    A closer look at Wuhan, the city

    Anthony Tao February 4, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.