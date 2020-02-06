Editor note for February 6, 2020

Dear Access member,

The latest on the coronavirus epidemic: Over 28,000 have been reported infected with the virus, with nearly 20,000 of those cases being in Hubei Province. Over 560 are reported dead, though only two of those deaths have occurred outside of mainland China.

On February 12, we’ll be hosting another SupChina Direct conference call. Our guest this time: the famous (some say infamous) economist Yukon Huang, with whom we recorded a Sinica Podcast episode in January 2018. The conference call is free for all Access members — please click here to sign up.

Our word of the day is the now censored hashtag on Weibo “We want freedom of speech” (我们要言论自由 wǒmen yào yánlùn zìyóu).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief