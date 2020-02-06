 German university agrees to abide by Chinese law - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

German university agrees to abide by Chinese law

Premium Access

The Free University of Berlin, one of Germany’s top universities, has become the subject of criticism by the country’s lawmakers after a contract to help the university train up to 20 Chinese language teachers a year was obtained by local newspaper Tagesspiegel (in German).

Times Higher Education reports that the university “had signed a contract binding it to abide by Chinese law while accepting hundreds of thousands of euros [€500,000 or $548,967] from China to set up a professorship to establish a Chinese teacher training programme.” German lawmakers were quick to criticize the contract’s terms, per Times Higher Education:  

German lawmakers have criticized the Free University of Berlin (FU) over the terms, which critics fear give the Chinese government leverage to prevent teaching about subjects such as the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and Tibet.

The contract, obtained by the Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel, allows the Chinese side to reduce or halt funding if any element of the programme contravenes Chinese law.

Other clauses also place the FU at the mercy of political pressure from China, critics argue. Each year, Hanban — the agency that runs controversial Confucius Institutes in Western universities and is the contractual partner of the FU — is allowed to revoke the agreement at its discretion, according to Tagesspiegel. If the FU wants to end the agreement, however, the conditions are more onerous.

The revelations follow a letter dated January 20 addressed to the university and signed by its alumni, including Sinologist David Missal, that called the academic agreement “untenable,” as it renders curriculum content susceptible to Chinese Communist Party influence.

Higher Times Education reports that the Berlin Senate will investigate the contract.

—Alex Smith

    Share
    ‘We won’t last three months’ — the businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus Previous post
    Alex Smith

    Alex Smith is a writer and researcher from Aotearoa, New Zealand. She has a Master of Arts in East Asian Regional Studies from Columbia University. Prior to moving to New York, she worked as an analyst at the New Zealand Treasury, where she focused on justice sector policy and the annual budget.

    Related articles

    Editor note for February 6, 2020

    The editors February 6, 2020

    Sinica Podcast: China policy and the American presidency

    The editors February 6, 2020

    Links for February 6, 2020

    The editors February 6, 2020

    Li Wenliang, coronavirus whistleblower, dies of the virus

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 6, 2020

    Will the coronavirus make or break the phase one trade deal?

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 6, 2020

    ‘We won’t last three months’ — the businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus

    Anthony Tao February 6, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.