Links for February 6, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Majority of companies to resume business as usual next week

Coronavirus: over 70% of Chinese businesses will have returned to work by next week, survey shows / SCMP

Over 70% of businesses in China will have resumed operations by the start of next week despite the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey by Chinese recruitment site Zhaopin.com. More than 54% of the 1,644 companies surveyed had already resumed operations after the extended Lunar New Year holiday, with a further 18.9 set to return on Monday, the survey said. But nearly one in five companies in China, or 18%, have adopted a wait-and-see approach to the outbreak and currently have no plans to resume operations, according to the survey.

Taiwan’s Foxconn aims to gradually restart operations at factories in China next week but it could take one to two weeks from then to resume full production due to the coronavirus outbreak, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. Taiwan’s Foxconn, which makes smartphones for global vendors including Apple, has filed requests to reopen factories with Chinese authorities, the source said, adding that a full resumption was not possible until late February due to various travel restrictions imposed to curb the virus.

Huawei sues Verizon for IP breach

Huawei to sue Verizon for patent infringement, including network communications technology / SCMP

Shenzhen-based Huawei files suit against U.S. telecoms operator Verizon, seeking compensation for alleged infringements of its intellectual property rights.

Huawei alleges that its patented technology is being used in Verizon’s technologies and services, including network communications infrastructure.

Major mobile firms to develop Google Play rival

China’s mobile giants to take on Google’s Play store – sources / Reuters

China’s Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces to create a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously, in a move analysts say is meant to challenge the dominance of Google’s Play store. The four companies are ironing out kinks in what is known as the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA). The platform aims to make it easier for developers of games, music, movies and other apps to market their apps in overseas markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Authorities seek drug patent, expand diagnostic list

China lab seeks patent on use of Gilead’s coronavirus treatment / Reuters

“A state-run Chinese research institute has applied for a patent on the use of Gilead Sciences’ experimental U.S. antiviral drug [remdesivir], which scientists think could provide treatment for the coronavirus that has killed hundreds and infected thousands.”

China adds new symptoms to coronavirus diagnostic list / SCMP

[China’s National Health Commission has] added respiratory problems to the list of symptoms for suspected cases. It also expanded the classifications for coronavirus patients from three to four, adding a category for “light” cases. Those in the “light” category and who exhibit mild symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough or breathing issues but no lung infection must be quarantined and treated to curb the spread of the disease, which has spread to more than 20 countries since the virus was first detected in China about a month ago.

A doctor’s travel tips

How to avoid coronavirus on flights: Forget masks, says top airline doctor / Straits Times

Forget face masks and rubber gloves. The best way to avoid the coronavirus is frequent hand washing, according to a medical adviser to the world’s airlines. The virus cannot survive long on seats or armrests, so physical contact with another person carries the greatest risk of infection on a flight, said Dr David Powell, a physician and medical adviser to the International Air Transport Association (Iata). Masks and gloves do a better job of spreading bugs than stopping them, he said.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Technology theft

FBI says about 1,000 investigations open into attempted tech theft by China / Reuters

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday that China was seeking to steal U.S. technology by “any means necessary” and the law enforcement agency has about 1,000 investigations open into Chinese technology theft across its 56 regional offices. Wray told a conference hosted by Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank that the economic threat from China was “diverse and multilayered.”

WHO still doesn’t know what to call Taiwan

WHO coronavirus report mislabels Taiwan / Quartz

Taiwan is used to being called lots of different names. The World Health Organization (WHO) is giving it some new ones. In its latest situation report (pdf) about the novel coronavirus, the United Nations agency listed Taiwan as “Taipei and its environs” in a tally of confirmed cases “reported by provinces, regions and cities in China.” Earlier, it had referred to Taiwan as “Taiwan, China,” then “Taipei.” The WHO’s labeling drew a sharp rebuke from Taiwan’s foreign ministry, which is asking for its name to be listed as “Taiwan” and for data about it to be included separate from China. The WHO also earlier misstated the number of cases in Taiwan.

A Nobel for the Hong Kong protest movement?

Hong Kong pro-democracy movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize / Hong Kong Free Press

US Senator Marco Rubio and Representative James McGovern have nominated Hong Kong pro-democracy movement for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. The co-chair and chair of Congressional-Executive Commission on China sent the Nobel Peace Prize Committee a nomination letter for the city’s “impressively organized and coherent, yet notably leaderless and flexible” protest movement. The prize, they said, shall honour “millions of people in Hong Kong whose bravery and determination have inspired the world.”

U.S. accuses China of intending to steal African data

U.S. warns over Chinese ‘spying’ on African disease control center / FT (paywall)

The Trump administration has cited concerns over Beijing’s scientific spying programme as the reason it wants to block a Chinese plan to build an $80m headquarters for the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Ethiopia, amid growing competition for influence in the continent. “It’s a threat to Africa. Africa has vast amounts of genomic data and the Chinese want to build the CDC to eventually steal the data from all the other centres,” an administration official told the Financial Times, referring to five regional Africa CDC hubs, some of which were built by the US. Based in Egypt, Nigeria, Gabon, Kenya and Zambia, they handle high-risk viruses, health crises, research and data collection.

Chinese enclaves in Laos

Southeast Asia is sprouting Chinese enclaves / Economist (paywall)

In a remote part of northern Laos, the bamboo forest gives way to cranes. A city is being carved out of jungle: tower blocks cloaked in scaffolding loom over restaurants, karaoke bars and massage parlors. The beating heart of Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (so called because it sits at the point where Laos, Myanmar and Thailand converge) is the casino, a palatial confection featuring faux-Roman statuary and ceilings covered in frescoes. “Laos Vegas” does not cater to Laotians, however. Croupiers accept only Chinese yuan or Thai baht. Street signs are in Chinese and English. The city’s clocks are set to Chinese time, an hour ahead of the rest of Laos.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

The empowered women of Taiwan

Women legislators take up 42% of seats in the island’s legislative body, making it the most equitable in Asia / Al Jazeera

Now boasting a twice-elected female president, and a female vice president as early as in 2000, Taiwan seems to have arrived as a democracy where women have as much a fair shot as men at any political office. What has paved the way to ensuring this is a long history of gender quotas for most races, except single-seat contests such as presidential and mayoral races. More tellingly, in Chinese the quotas are called “female safety net,” requiring that women get at least half of the “at-large” seats in the legislature and one out of every four seats in local council elections.

Trade war freeze on translations of U.S. books

China’s LBJ cliffhanger! / New Yorker (porous paywall)

For Chinese in the publishing industry, the freezing of American books seems anything but accidental. Yujia has three books in limbo, including “Slouching Towards Bethlehem” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” Lu Jia, a fellow Chengdu-based translator, has four of her own awaiting publication. Another of Lu’s finished books, “Win Bigly,” in which the Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams analyzes Donald Trump’s persuasive abilities, was cancelled entirely during the trade war. “Of course, nobody said that that’s the reason,” Lu noted. “But everybody knows that that’s the reason.” Such delays also reflect an over-all crackdown on media that has been carried out under President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平.

School closures result in exam anxiety

Their city on lockdown, Huanggang students fret over ‘gaokao’ / Sixth Tone

When 18-year-old Gan Jian heard last week that China’s Ministry of Education was pushing back the start of the spring semester amid the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic, he was more worried than relieved… [W]ith the all-important gaokao just 122 days away, many students, parents, and teachers in the region worry that lost class time now could mean lost points on the exam. On January 27, the State Council, China’s Cabinet, announced [in Chinese] a nationwide extension of the Lunar New Year public holiday from January 30 to February 2. The same day, the education ministry empowered [in Chinese] localities to extend the break further if needed.

Social media trends amid coronavirus

Coronavirus on Chinese social media: The eight major trends in times of the 2019-nCoV crisis / What’s on Weibo

Social media trends about the coronavirus outbreak:

Online backlash against the eating of wild game

Fake news and censorship

Virus vigilantism [against fellow citizens]

Social media as a practical communication tool

Propaganda, pride and patriotism in times of crisis

Quarantine boredom: From panic to horror

Anger against local authorities and illegal lock-ins

Corona panic buying

Scorned period dramas enjoy international success

Yanxi Palace spin-off turns to Netflix / The Diplomat (porous paywall)