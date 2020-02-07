An emptied-out Beijing during coronavirus

In many ways, the coronavirus has brought Beijing to a halt, as restaurants and bars have been instructed to take a few days off this week, with people generally continuing to avoid public spaces. But that doesn’t mean the city is dead. Subways are working, banks and malls are open (for at least part of the day), street cleaners are still on duty, and many everyday people are continuing to live life as normal. Here are some scenes from this past week in China’s capital.