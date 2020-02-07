 China picks on tiny Eswatini - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China picks on tiny Eswatini

Premium Access

eswatini location

Eswatini is the tiny landlocked African country formerly known as Swaziland, with a population of just over a million. It is the only country left in Africa that maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan rather than the People’s Republic of China. That displeases Beijing immensely.

From South Africa’s Daily Maverick:

China is threatening to “cripple” Eswatini business and economic development should it not switch allegiance from Taiwan to China immediately. In a strongly worded and threatening seven-page statement, China’s ambassador to Pretoria, Lín Sōngtiān 林松添, said “no diplomatic relations, no more business benefits.”

He also implied that other African countries could be pressured to shun Eswatini at the African Union — set to have its heads of state summit next weekend in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. South Africa will be chairing the AU this year.

See also the response from Taiwan.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

    Share
    Scenes from Beijing during the coronavirus Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Friday, February 7, 2020

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 7, 2020

    China to investigate ‘issues’ related to Li Wenliang’s death

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 7, 2020

    Trump praises ‘strong, sharp and powerfully focused’ Xi

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 7, 2020

    Scenes from Beijing during the coronavirus

    Anthony Tao February 7, 2020

    Mexicans, epidemics, and the extraordinary hypocrisy of Xinhua News Agency

    The editors February 7, 2020

    Week in Review: Friday, February 7, 2020

    The editors February 7, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.