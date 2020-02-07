Editor’s note for Friday, February 7, 2020

Dear Access member,

In case you missed it, our conference call with the famous (some say infamous) economist Yukon Huang discussing the political and economic impacts of the coronavirus is scheduled for February 12. It is free for Access members to dial in, but you must sign up ahead of time — more details here.

To round out this week, we have a trifecta of podcasts about the impact of the coronavirus on China:

Our word of the day is admonishment notice (训诫书 xùnjiè shū), the name for the type of document that police in Wuhan forced Lǐ Wénliàng 李文亮 to sign on January 3. Li promised that he would stop spreading “rumors” of a coming SARS-like epidemic. According to a New York Times interview with him before he died, he began coughing only a week later, on January 10.

