 Editor's note for Friday, February 7, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Friday, February 7, 2020

Dear Access member,

In case you missed it, our conference call with the famous (some say infamous) economist Yukon Huang discussing the political and economic impacts of the coronavirus is scheduled for February 12. It is free for Access members to dial in, but you must sign up ahead of time — more details here.

To round out this week, we have a trifecta of podcasts about the impact of the coronavirus on China:

Our word of the day is admonishment notice (训诫书 xùnjiè shū), the name for the type of document that police in Wuhan forced Lǐ Wénliàng 李文亮 to sign on January 3. Li promised that he would stop spreading “rumors” of a coming SARS-like epidemic. According to a New York Times interview with him before he died, he began coughing only a week later, on January 10.

—Lucas Niewenhuis, Newsletter Editor

China to investigate ‘issues’ related to Li Wenliang’s death Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

