Editor’s note for Friday, February 7, 2020

In case you missed it, our conference call with the famous (some say infamous) economist Yukon Huang discussing the political and economic impacts of the coronavirus is scheduled for February 12. It is free for Access members to dial in, but you must sign up ahead of time — more details here.
To round out this week, we have a trifecta of podcasts about the impact of the coronavirus on China:
- A bonus Sinica Podcast with Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, dives into the policy implications of the epidemic.
- Tech Buzz China discusses Wuhan as an underrated part of China’s tech ecosystem, and examines the impact the crisis is having on the tech industry in China.
- Strangers in China interviews people across the country, and finds out how ordinary Chinese are coping with the coronavirus crisis.
Our word of the day is admonishment notice (训诫书 xùnjiè shū), the name for the type of document that police in Wuhan forced Lǐ Wénliàng 李文亮 to sign on January 3. Li promised that he would stop spreading “rumors” of a coming SARS-like epidemic. According to a New York Times interview with him before he died, he began coughing only a week later, on January 10.
—Lucas Niewenhuis, Newsletter Editor
