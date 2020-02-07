 Scenes from a snowy Beijing during coronavirus - SupChina
Scenes from a snowy Beijing during coronavirus

Many businesses in Beijing have been told to close for a few days to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It’s not as if people have been clamoring to go out, anyway, with the number of confirmed cases in the country exceeding 28,000 and a death toll of 564, greater than SARS.

But in Beijing, those who stepped outside recently were treated to a rare sight: an accumulation of snow, much of it seemingly fresh and untrodden.

On Wednesday and Thursday, parts of Beijing got nearly three inches of snowfall, which might not seem like a lot but is a big deal here. Beijingers typically go crazy for any snowfall, so three inches practically constitutes a storm. Here are some more pictures.

Of course, these days, people aren’t talking about much else other than the coronavirus, particularly with the recent death of Lǐ Wénliàng 李文亮, one of the early Wuhan whistleblowers who was censured by local police. Still, let the above video serve as an on-the-ground glimpse of how a city of 22 million can look during a public health crisis. In particular, note how many food couriers and sanitation workers you see. Even with everyone else bunkered up, these people have continued to step out to work.

An emptied-out Beijing during coronavirus

Here’s SupChina’s latest coverage of the coronavirus, including one bit of positive news: on Thursday, the World Health Organization noted that China recently had its first day in which there was a drop in the number of new infections.

Love, captured: China's billion-dollar pre-wedding photo industry Previous post
Anthony Tao

Anthony is the managing editor of SupChina. Follow him @anthonytao

