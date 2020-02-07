Week in Review: Friday, February 7, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- Chinese financial and commodity markets plunged on Monday after the World Health Organization declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a public health emergency last week. The timing of the epidemic, which coincided with the Spring Festival holiday, has had a particularly brutal impact on China’s food and beverage industry.
- Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death, while Macau announced it was closing its casinos for the next two weeks in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading further.
- Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 made his first public appearance in eight days, welcoming Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to Beijing.
- Kenyan students have been stranded in Wuhan after the Kenyan ambassador to China denied requests to help evacuate the students, instead replying, “Praying that the LORD’s protection be upon each [student].”
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to join Washington in calling out China’s treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang. Both countries appear to have strategically ignored Washington’s requests.
- Germany’s Free University of Berlin became the subject of criticism by the country’s lawmakers after it was revealed that it had signed a contract agreeing to abide by Chinese law in exchange for program funding.
- Chinese news services were called out on social media for sexist coverage of the Wuhan outbreak that ignored the efforts of Chinese women in responding to the outbreak.
- Several internet users issued reminders that Wuhan is more than the coronavirus, pointing out that it is home to national treasures, such as hot dry noodles (热干面 règānmiàn) and tennis Hall of Famer Lǐ Nà 李娜.
Leave a Reply