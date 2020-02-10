China business advice from Hun Sen

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 made his first public appearance in eight days on February 5, welcoming Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to Beijing.

“Learn from Cambodia’s PM 洪森” (Hóng Sēn, Hun Sen) is the well-argued advice of an anonymous Twitter user, @itrulyknowchina, who has made credible claims to being a state media insider. Their key points, summarized: