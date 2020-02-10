Editor’s note for Monday, February 10, 2020

Dear Access member,

Our conference call with the always-informative (and -entertaining!) economist Yukon Huang is set for Wednesday, February 12, at 2pm EST. It’s free for Access members — just reserve your space here.

The latest, scathing essay by Xǔ Zhāngrùn 许章润, who has become perhaps China’s most prominent dissenting voice against the rule of Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, is about the coronavirus epidemic under Xi’s leadership. Scholar Geremie Barmé has translated the essay — read it on ChinaFile.

Our word of the day is Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (新冠肺炎 xīn guān fèiyán), the official — though temporary — name that China’s National Health Commission announced (in Chinese) on February 7. It will be the standard for referring to the virus going forward. Chinese state media articles now refer to the coronavirus simply as “NCP” in English.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief