Sinica Early Access: U.S. efforts to slow China’s rise in Africa aren’t going that well

This week, we feature an episode from the newest member of our Sinica Podcast Network: The China in Africa Podcast, hosted by Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden.

The United States sees Africa as a key arena to confront China’s rising influence in the developing world. With its $60 billion International Development Finance Corporation and its Prosper Africa policy framework unveiled last year, the Trump administration is working hard to present African governments with an alternative development model. The problem is that U.S. officials don’t have a lot to show for their efforts.

This week, the China in Africa Podcast explores the complex U.S.-China-Africa relationship with two of Washington’s leading experts on the issue. W. Gyude Moore is a visiting fellow at the Center for Global Development and the former public works minister of Liberia and Aubrey Hruby is a senior fellow at the Africa Center at the Atlantic Council.

You can subscribe to The China in Africa Podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 111

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Trump and Xi reaffirm their commitment to implementing the phase one trade deal, a number of manufacturers overhaul production lines in China, and financial regulators lower interest rates to alleviate pressure on small businesses.