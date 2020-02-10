 Sinica Early Access: U.S. efforts to slow China's rise in Africa aren’t going that well - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Sinica Early Access: U.S. efforts to slow China’s rise in Africa aren’t going that well

Premium Access

sinica early access logo neswletter 1

This week, we feature an episode from the newest member of our Sinica Podcast Network: The China in Africa Podcast, hosted by Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden.

The United States sees Africa as a key arena to confront China’s rising influence in the developing world. With its $60 billion International Development Finance Corporation and its Prosper Africa policy framework unveiled last year, the Trump administration is working hard to present African governments with an alternative development model. The problem is that U.S. officials don’t have a lot to show for their efforts.

This week, the China in Africa Podcast explores the complex U.S.-China-Africa relationship with two of Washington’s leading experts on the issue. W. Gyude Moore is a visiting fellow at the Center for Global Development and the former public works minister of Liberia and Aubrey Hruby is a senior fellow at the Africa Center at the Atlantic Council.

You can subscribe to The China in Africa Podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

  • Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 111

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Trump and Xi reaffirm their commitment to implementing the phase one trade deal, a number of manufacturers overhaul production lines in China, and financial regulators lower interest rates to alleviate pressure on small businesses.

    Share
    China's most important (and mostly unreadable) historical texts Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Monday, February 10, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 10, 2020

    Xi visits hospital in Beijing and video chats with Wuhan doctors

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 10, 2020

    ‘The night is dark, but Li Wenliang is our light’

    Anthony Tao February 10, 2020

    Coronavirus aftermath: The surveillance state will expand

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 10, 2020

    ‘In Xinjiang, a growing number of reports confirm mass detention of Hui citizens.’

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 10, 2020

    Links for Monday, February 10, 2020

    The editors February 10, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.