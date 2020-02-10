Why you should visit Wuhan when the epidemic subsides

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Several internet users issued reminders that the city of Wuhan is more than the coronavirus — it’s a historical center of politics, culture, and commerce that is well worth a visit:

Wuhan native Yuli Yang of CNN tweeted this thread celebrating some of the city’s accomplishments and sources of pride, including its hot dry noodles (热干面 règānmiàn), tennis Hall of Famer Lǐ Nà 李娜, and the origin of the word zhiyin (知音 zhīyīn), which means “best friend” or “confidant.”

British historian Robert Bickers tells the story of Wuhan as a centuries-old hub of global commerce and Chinese interaction with the outside world.

A student in Wuhan named Xiaoyu Lu has this dispatch from the quarantined city (the story begins: “The only thing that hasn’t changed since they shut down the city is my grandmother’s insistence on walking the dog”).

Australian-Chinese political cartoonist Badiucao has been translating a Wuhan resident’s diary, helpfully posted on translator David Cowhig’s website (first entry here).

For a different perspective, here’s a Facebook group of Wuhan expatriates.