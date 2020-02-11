 Apartment rental platforms apologize for exploiting customers during COVID-19 outbreak - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Apartment rental platforms apologize for exploiting customers during COVID-19 outbreak

Society

Danke and Ziroom, two of China’s biggest online home rental platforms, have come under fire from apartment owners and tenants for engaging in exploitative business practices during the COVID-19 outbreak. These include raising rents on quarantined people, and suspending rent payments to apartment owners while still collecting rent from tenants.

The controversial practices first came to light (in Chinese) after a growing number of people took to social media to share their unpleasant experience of dealing with the two platforms in the midst of the epidemic. According to some apartment owners who let Danke and Ziroom manage and rent out their properties, they were told by the companies last month that they needed to offer a zero-rent period to their tenants because of national policies regarding the outbreak.

“To comply with orders from the government and reduce the epidemic’s negative impact on the rental market, Danke has decided to impose a zero-rent period that lasts at least 30 days on your property,” a Danke employee said in a WeChat group involving dozens of apartment owners. According to the person who shared the screenshot of this message on the Chinese internet, the policy has affected more than 70,000 apartment owners, whose properties are located in various cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu.

However, it turns out that Danke and Ziroom never exempted the tenants in those apartments from paying rent and service fees, even though many of them were unable to return home after the Lunar New Year holiday because of travel restrictions that have jammed up transport links across the country.

In a post (in Chinese) published on January 30, Weibo user @QwYkio said that she contacted Danke staff asking for a rent suspension on her apartment in Wuhan, which she was banned from entering as the entire city was in lockdown. Danke declined her request and threatened not to return her security deposit if she stopped paying rent. “Looks like I’m not the only victim. It doesn’t make any sense to me that I still have to pay rent given that I’m not in Wuhan and I can’t go back to Wuhan,” the angry renter wrote. “Do you have any conscience?”

On the other hand, a group of Ziroom tenants made complaints (in Chinese) about how the company unexpectedly raised their rents. According to a customer in Beijing who wanted to extend his lease in January, Ziroom said his rent would increase from 3,230 yuan ($463) to 3,690 yuan ($529) a month because the apartment’s market value had changed amidst the epidemic.

“To me, Danke and Ziroom have become synonymous with vampires cashing in on the country’s plight,” a Weibo user wrote (in Chinese). Others are calling for a boycott. Another Weibo user stated, “They have been gradually increasing rents over the course of the last few years, and that is the main contributor to China’s housing crisis. We need to boycott them or we will have no choice but to be exploited.”

Ziroom and Danke both responded to the escalating PR crisis. On February 2, Ziroom told the Global Times (in Chinese) that it never intended to “drive up rents to take advantage of the epidemic.” The company also declared that it would offer special deals for its long-term renters in February in order to alleviate “their housing difficulties in this unusual time.” Danke announced (in Chinese) on February 3 that it would return one month’s rent to tenants in Wuhan, as well as make rent concessions for tenants in other cities based on how much of their work was affected by the outbreak.

The responses, however, were not well received among some customers, who argued that what the two rental services said in their statements directly contradicted what they did to them. Commenting on the news, a Weibo user wrote (in Chinese): “Ziru is such a liar. I’m here to tell you all that they just raised my rent by 15% and I’m a long-term renter.”

    Share
    All the hilariously aggressive coronavirus propaganda banners found in China Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    All the hilariously aggressive coronavirus propaganda banners found in China

    Jiayun Feng February 11, 2020

    ‘Li Wenliang is our light’: Anger and grief after Wuhan doctor’s death

    Jordan Schneider February 10, 2020

    Strangers in China: Living through the coronavirus epidemic in China

    Clay Baldo February 10, 2020

    An emptied-out Beijing during coronavirus

    Andrew Braun February 7, 2020

    Li Wenliang, coronavirus whistleblower, dies of the virus

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 6, 2020

    Kenyan students in Wuhan plead for evacuation

    April Zhu February 5, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.