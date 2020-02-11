Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Dear Access member,

Quick facts on the coronavirus epidemic:

“COVID-19” is the official name given to the disease by the World Health Organization. The virus that causes it is called “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2,” or “SARS-CoV-2.”

At the time of sending this newsletter, there are 44,787 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 (476 of which are outside mainland China), 1,112 have died from COVID-19, and 4,676 have been declared cured.

Join us tomorrow for a conference call with the always informative (and entertaining!) economist Yukon Huang. It’s free for Access members — just reserve your space here. Day and time: Wednesday, February 12, at 2 p.m. EST.

Our word of the day is the U.S.-Philippines’ Visiting Forces Agreement (美菲《外国武装部队条约》měi fēi wàiguó wǔzhuāng bùduì tiáoyuē).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief