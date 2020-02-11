 Editor's note for Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Premium Access

Dear Access member,

Quick facts on the coronavirus epidemic: 

  • “COVID-19” is the official name given to the disease by the World Health Organization. The virus that causes it is called “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2,” or “SARS-CoV-2.”
  • At the time of sending this newsletter, there are 44,787 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 (476 of which are outside mainland China), 1,112 have died from COVID-19, and 4,676 have been declared cured.

Join us tomorrow for a conference call with the always informative (and entertaining!) economist Yukon Huang. It’s free for Access members — just reserve your space here. Day and time: Wednesday, February 12, at 2 p.m. EST.

Our word of the day is the U.S.-Philippines’ Visiting Forces Agreement (美菲《外国武装部队条约》měi fēi wàiguó wǔzhuāng bùduì tiáoyuē).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    Duterte wants to end U.S.-Philippines military engagement Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Duterte wants to end U.S.-Philippines military engagement

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 11, 2020

    COVID-19 updates

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 11, 2020

    China’s State Grid is a sleeping artificial intelligence giant

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 11, 2020

    The lighter side of COVID-19

    Anthony Tao February 11, 2020

    Apartment rental platforms apologize for exploiting customers during COVID-19 outbreak

    Jiayun Feng February 11, 2020

    Taking the slow train before the Spring Festival

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 11, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.