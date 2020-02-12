 Beijing EMPTY during outbreak - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Beijing EMPTY during outbreak

Video

The COVID-19 epidemic has kept nearly the entire population of Beijing indoors. What were once streets flooded with people are now sparse. Very few people, if any at all, are choosing to go outside during the outbreak. Nonetheless, the stores stay open and the trains continue to run.

Share
The age of cooptation: The high cost of doing business in Xi's China Previous post
Andrew Braun

Andrew Braun is an American photographer, videographer, and writer based in Beijing. He has worked with teams from Nike, Intel, and Vogue, to Agence France Presse and USA Today. When not working, you can find him in Beijing’s hutongs walking his 14-year-old Cocker Spaniel, Barney.

Related articles

How China is using drones during the coronavirus outbreak

The editors February 12, 2020

The Coronavirus Explained in Three Minutes

The editors February 10, 2020

Wholesome and Inspiring Videos from the Coronavirus Outbreak

The editors February 9, 2020

Scenes from a snowy Beijing during coronavirus

Anthony Tao February 7, 2020

Yangyang Cheng on how China sees science and gender inequality in academia

The editors January 28, 2020

Tom Shoesmith on how the escalating tension between the U.S. and China impacts cross-border investment

The editors January 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.