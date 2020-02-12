Beijing EMPTY during outbreak

The COVID-19 epidemic has kept nearly the entire population of Beijing indoors. What were once streets flooded with people are now sparse. Very few people, if any at all, are choosing to go outside during the outbreak. Nonetheless, the stores stay open and the trains continue to run.
Beijing EMPTY during outbreakAndrew BraunFebruary 12, 2020
Share
Andrew Braun
Andrew Braun is an American photographer, videographer, and writer based in Beijing. He has worked with teams from Nike, Intel, and Vogue, to Agence France Presse and USA Today. When not working, you can find him in Beijing’s hutongs walking his 14-year-old Cocker Spaniel, Barney.
Related articles
How China is using drones during the coronavirus outbreakThe editors February 12, 2020
The Coronavirus Explained in Three MinutesThe editors February 10, 2020
Wholesome and Inspiring Videos from the Coronavirus OutbreakThe editors February 9, 2020
Scenes from a snowy Beijing during coronavirusAnthony Tao February 7, 2020
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply