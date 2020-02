Dear Access member,

COVID-19 is being felt all over the world. In Barcelona, Spain, the world’s biggest phone show, Mobile World Congress, has been cancelled after “more than a week of exhibitors and companies pulling out,” reports The Verge.

Our word of the day is a sentence from top leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 as reported below: “The epidemic situation has shown positive change” (疫情形势出现积极变化 yìqíng xíngshì chūxiàn jījí biànhuà)

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief