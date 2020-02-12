How China is using drones during the coronavirus outbreak

China has started to use drones to monitor its citizens during the outbreak. Apparently, some drones are equipped with loudspeakers used to chastise people who have decided to walk outside. Others are used to check up on people’s health by flying from apartment to apartment.
How China is using drones during the coronavirus outbreakThe editorsFebruary 12, 2020
