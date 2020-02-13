 Editor's note for Thursday, February 13, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Premium Access

Dear Access member,

Do you like Chinese liquor? Or are you curious about báijiǔ 白酒? If you’re in New York on February 27, please come to our baijiu tasting event in partnership with Ming River Baijiu. The event is free for Access members — just register here with the code baijiuaccess.

The U.S.-China-Africa relationship is the topic of today’s special edition of the Sinica Podcast featuring the latest member of our network, the China in Africa Podcast, hosted by Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden.

Our word of the day is “@.” While it is not normally thought of as a Chinese character, today’s top story on Xinhua News Agency’s Chinese-language website was titled: “At this most critical moment, Xi Jinping @’s all levels of Party and government.” In Chinese, that is:

最吃劲的关键阶段，习近平@各级党委、政府
zuì chījìn de guānjiàn jiēduàn, Xí Jìnpíng @ gè jí dǎngwěi, zhèng fǔ.

So, per Xinhua, “@” is a new Chinese character meaning something like “communicate with” and pronounced “ah-te.”

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    New U.S. indictment against Huawei and Meng Wanzhou Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    New U.S. indictment against Huawei and Meng Wanzhou

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 13, 2020

    Infection count spikes with new diagnostic criteria, and new men in charge in Hubei

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 13, 2020

    Hong Kong and Macau get a cross toppler

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 13, 2020

    On the road in virus-stricken China

    Anthony Tao February 13, 2020

    Chinese blockchain is booming, but can the industry survive government support?

    The editors February 13, 2020

    Must-watch video diary of Wuhan under quarantine

    The editors February 13, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.