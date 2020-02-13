Editor’s note for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Dear Access member,

Our word of the day is “@.” While it is not normally thought of as a Chinese character, today’s top story on Xinhua News Agency’s Chinese-language website was titled: “At this most critical moment, Xi Jinping @’s all levels of Party and government.” In Chinese, that is:

最吃劲的关键阶段，习近平@各级党委、政府

zuì chījìn de guānjiàn jiēduàn, Xí Jìnpíng @ gè jí dǎngwěi, zhèng fǔ.

So, per Xinhua, “@” is a new Chinese character meaning something like “communicate with” and pronounced “ah-te.”

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief