 New U.S. indictment against Huawei and Meng Wanzhou - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

New U.S. indictment against Huawei and Meng Wanzhou

NewsletterPremium Access

pasted image 0 18

Wearing a tracking device and designer clothing, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her residence in Vancouver. She is currently free on bail while awaiting an extradition hearing following her arrest last December at the request of the United States.

Yesterday, we noted reports that U.S. officials have apparently convincing evidence that Huawei can or does install “back doors” in its telecom equipment, which could allow snooping by the Chinese government.

Today, Reuters reports:

The U.S. government on Thursday filed a superseding indictment against the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co and its Chief Financial Officer Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟.

The indictment was filed in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

The superseding indictment charges Huawei with conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and conspiring to steal trade secrets from six U.S. technology companies in order to grow the company. It also contains new allegations about the company’s involvement in countries subject to sanctions, such as Iran and North Korea.

The trade secret theft relates to internet router source code, cellular antenna technology and robotics.

Why is this important?

Meng Wanzhou’s arrest has been one of the biggest sources of tensions between China and the U.S. and Canada. The new indictment will be greeted with fury in Beijing.

Related

Yesterday, Politico reported that the Pentagon is poised “to reverse its opposition to a proposal that would further crack down on U.S. exports to blacklisted Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei.”

See also on SupChina: The age of cooptation: The high cost of doing business in Xi’s China. The piece includes a fascinating anecdote about how Huawei developed its facial recognition technology, with the help of the Chinese government.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

Share
Infection count spikes with new diagnostic criteria, and new men in charge in Hubei Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn February 13, 2020

Infection count spikes with new diagnostic criteria, and new men in charge in Hubei

Lucas Niewenhuis February 13, 2020

Hong Kong and Macau get a cross toppler

Jeremy Goldkorn February 13, 2020

On the road in virus-stricken China

Anthony Tao February 13, 2020

Chinese blockchain is booming, but can the industry survive government support?

The editors February 13, 2020

Must-watch video diary of Wuhan under quarantine

The editors February 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.