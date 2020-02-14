 Chinese fintech giants expand across the Belt and Road - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Chinese fintech giants expand across the Belt and Road

Business and Tech

China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Source: World Bank

A version of this article was originally published by KapronAsia, a Shanghai- and Singapore-based fintech consultancy.

The fintech arms of Chinese internet giants Alibaba and Tencent have fought each other to a standstill in their home market. Together, Ant Financial (through its e-wallet Alipay) and WeChat Pay hold about 90% of China’s $25 trillion mobile payments market, each with roughly an equal share. The duopoly looks stable for now. 

Both companies are scouring for new opportunities overseas. The first step is serving Chinese tourists, who prefer to pay for transactions with their smartphones. That’s why merchants in their favorite holiday destinations — such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and France — increasingly accept Alipay and WeChat Pay. 

At the same time, Ant Financial and WeChat are moving into developing countries involved in China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — a plan to deepen China’s economic links with vast swaths of the world. Many of these countries have large underbanked populations and are eager to boost financial inclusion. The Chinese fintech giants have a good track record in that area. They’re also keen to show their support for BRI, a signature policy of Chinese top leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平. 

In 2019, both Chinese fintech giants expanded in BRI countries. In January, Pakistan launched a remittance service to Malaysia — its first cross-border remittance service — supported by Ant’s blockchain technology. The virtual wallet allows Pakistanis living in Malaysia to send money home instantly and securely via Valyou, a Malaysia-based remittance service provider.

Belt and Road bumps

Not all of the expansion was smooth. In May, Nepal’s central bank said that it had barred individuals and businesses from processing Alipay and WeChat Pay payments. The Chinese fintech giants reportedly facilitated renminbi payments by Chinese tourists in Nepal that circumvented the Nepalese banking system. Payments must pass through a domestic bank and be registered with Nepal’s central bank. Violators of the ban will be subject to punishment under local law, the central bank said.

Throughout 2019, WeChat Pay and Alipay were prevented from operating in Indonesia. The Indonesian central bank requires that they first find a local bank as a partner. It was only in January that WeChat Pay was finally approved. It is unclear when Alipay will get the green light. 

Both Alipay and WeChat are used to aggressive expansion in China, where they are familiar with local laws and have strong regulatory support. They will need to adjust their strategies accordingly overseas, where the market situation differs considerably from China, and regulators may have different priorities. 

    Share
    The coming biosecurity state Previous post
    Matt Fulco

    Matt Fulco is the director of digital content at Kapronasia, a Shanghai- and Singapore-based fintech consultancy.

    Related articles

    Chinese blockchain is booming, but can the industry survive government support?

    Matt Fulco February 13, 2020

    Chinese automaker GAC Motors to sell cars in Israel

    Caroline Stetson February 13, 2020

    The age of cooptation: The high cost of doing business in Xi’s China

    Doug Guthrie February 12, 2020

    Chinese AI company iFlyTek thrives despite techno-trade war

    Caroline Stetson February 12, 2020

    China’s State Grid is a sleeping artificial intelligence giant

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 11, 2020

    Buzzfeed’s election coverage tie-up with TikTok raises concerns about political censorship

    Caroline Stetson February 11, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.