Editor’s note for Friday, February 14, 2020

The COVID-19 epidemic shows no signs of abating, or it is close to peaking — depending on whom you believe. No significant new information emerged today, but below we have a full update on everything we know so far.

“The coming biosecurity state” is a short commentary I wrote today on the possibility that the COVID-19 epidemic might lead to the collapse of Communist Party rule over China, and the more likely probability that it will lead to invasive new forms of surveillance.

Our word of the day is epidemic prevention and control (疫情防控 yìqíng fángkòng), a term that is used seven times in today’s top Chinese-language story on Xinhua News Agency’s website.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief