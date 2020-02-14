Links for Friday, February 14, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Baidu AI face mask detection tool

Baidu releases open-source tool to detect faces without masks / TechNode

“Search giant Baidu has released an open-source tool to detect whether individuals in crowds are wearing face masks, as cities around the country impose rules requiring use of such protection in public spaces.”

Two-thirds of Chinese airlines’ planes grounded over coronavirus / FT (paywall)

Two-thirds of China’s passenger planes have been grounded… The total number of passengers carried by Chinese airlines from the end of the lunar new year break on January 27 to February 12 was 10.21 million, down 70% compared with the same period a year ago, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Household services provider 58 Home has delayed its initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. due to a lack of customer demand amid the spreading coronavirus epidemic, joining the ranks of firms halting plans to list shares amid the outbreak, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

China release of Mulan uncertain

Disney’s ‘Mulan’ was supposed to be a big hit in China. The coronavirus could threaten that / CNN

Disney’s theme park business in China has already been rocked by the coronavirus outbreak. Its box office hopes in the country could be next. The company is preparing to release “Mulan” — its live-action remake of the beloved 1998 animated film about a Chinese warrior woman — in North America on March 27. It’s not clear when “Mulan” will make its debut in China… Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC earlier this month that while the film will eventually be released there, “at this point, we’re not sure when.”

Ecommerce, takeout deliveries down

Ecommerce in China hit hard by COVID-19 / TechNode

Chinese consumers have made few e-commerce purchases during the first three weeks of China’s battle with Covid-19, Alibaba officials said during its quarterly earnings call on February 13, during which it forecasted slower or negative growth in its China retail and local services businesses during the current quarter as a result. With takeout food orders also affected, the only exception is grocery deliveries.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Rockets readied for launch

China prepares to launch new rockets as part of push to boost space program / Space

China’s space program has quietly begun preparations to launch a new range of Long March rockets to boost its space capabilities and carry out major projects. The new Long March launch vehicles are designed to support the construction of the country’s planned space station, the launch of large communication satellites and, possibly, attempt Falcon 9-style vertical landings.

Health of critically ill people treated with antibodies from recovered patients improved in tests, biotech company says.

But experts urge caution to ensure appropriate consent and collection.

Capitol Hill hearing comes only days after the Trump administration proposes sweeping cuts to public health agencies and scientific research.

Other vulnerabilities in the supply chain could affect the flow of gloves, masks and materials used in patient isolation, former CDC director says.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Is COVID-19 the world’s first “infodemic”?

The coronavirus is the first true social-media “infodemic” / MIT Technology Review

“Social media has zipped information and misinformation around the world at unprecedented speeds, fueling panic, racism…and hope.”

Sweden’s lonely boxing match with Beijing / Politico

On a recent weekday in the Swedish industrial town of Västerås, about an hour’s drive west from Stockholm, Mayor Anders Teljebäck admitted defeat. The municipal council had just voted to shut down a three-year partnership with Jinan, a Chinese city in Shandong province. As part of the state-funded program, called “residents’ dialogue,” Chinese officials had visited Sweden and vice versa, holding workshops on how to involve citizens in local government. But after just a year, momentum had stalled — amid a high-profile spat between Stockholm and Beijing over human rights — and the Swedish town voted to end the partnership… Västerås is a microcosm of what is happening across Sweden, where officials and business leaders are waking up to the reality of dealing with the Chinese one-party state, after years spent looking for ways to tighten trade and diplomatic ties with Beijing.

Calls to oust pension fund manager over China ties

U.S. lawmaker calls for ouster of CalPERS CIO over China ties: letter / Reuters

A U.S. Republican lawmaker on Wednesday urged California to fire the chief investment officer of its public pension fund, the nation’s largest, citing what he called the CIO’s “long and cozy” relationship with Beijing, and assailed the fund’s investments in Chinese companies. In a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Representative Jim Banks of Indiana said Yu Ben Meng, the CIO of California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), should at least be investigated… Meng worked for three years as deputy CIO with China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which oversees China’s U.S. Treasury security holdings, the website says. Citing an online article in China’s People’s Daily, Banks asserted that China’s Thousand Talents Program recruited Meng for the job at SAFE.

Mar-a-Lago intruder convicted of resisting arrest

Chinese woman who intruded at Mar-a-Lago sentenced to six months / Reuters

Lu Jing, who earlier this week was acquitted of trespassing charges, was “sentenced to six months in jail on Friday on a separate charge of resisting arrest.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE: