 Links for Friday, February 14, 2020 - SupChina
Links for Friday, February 14, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Two-thirds of China’s passenger planes have been grounded…

The total number of passengers carried by Chinese airlines from the end of the lunar new year break on January 27 to February 12 was 10.21 million, down 70% compared with the same period a year ago, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.  

Household services provider 58 Home has delayed its initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. due to a lack of customer demand amid the spreading coronavirus epidemic, joining the ranks of firms halting plans to list shares amid the outbreak, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Disney’s theme park business in China has already been rocked by the coronavirus outbreak. Its box office hopes in the country could be next.

The company is preparing to release “Mulan” — its live-action remake of the beloved 1998 animated film about a Chinese warrior woman — in North America on March 27.

It’s not clear when “Mulan” will make its debut in China… Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC earlier this month that while the film will eventually be released there, “at this point, we’re not sure when.”

Chinese consumers have made few e-commerce purchases during the first three weeks of China’s battle with Covid-19, Alibaba officials said during its quarterly earnings call on February 13, during which it forecasted slower or negative growth in its China retail and local services businesses during the current quarter as a result. With takeout food orders also affected, the only exception is grocery deliveries.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

China’s space program has quietly begun preparations to launch a new range of Long March rockets to boost its space capabilities and carry out major projects.

The new Long March launch vehicles are designed to support the construction of the country’s planned space station, the launch of large communication satellites and, possibly, attempt Falcon 9-style vertical landings.

  • Health of critically ill people treated with antibodies from recovered patients improved in tests, biotech company says.
  • But experts urge caution to ensure appropriate consent and collection.
  • Capitol Hill hearing comes only days after the Trump administration proposes sweeping cuts to public health agencies and scientific research.
  • Other vulnerabilities in the supply chain could affect the flow of gloves, masks and materials used in patient isolation, former CDC director says.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

On a recent weekday in the Swedish industrial town of Västerås, about an hour’s drive west from Stockholm, Mayor Anders Teljebäck admitted defeat.

The municipal council had just voted to shut down a three-year partnership with Jinan, a Chinese city in Shandong province. As part of the state-funded program, called “residents’ dialogue,” Chinese officials had visited Sweden and vice versa, holding workshops on how to involve citizens in local government.

But after just a year, momentum had stalled — amid a high-profile spat between Stockholm and Beijing over human rights — and the Swedish town voted to end the partnership…

Västerås is a microcosm of what is happening across Sweden, where officials and business leaders are waking up to the reality of dealing with the Chinese one-party state, after years spent looking for ways to tighten trade and diplomatic ties with Beijing.

A U.S. Republican lawmaker on Wednesday urged California to fire the chief investment officer of its public pension fund, the nation’s largest, citing what he called the CIO’s “long and cozy” relationship with Beijing, and assailed the fund’s investments in Chinese companies.

In a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Representative Jim Banks of Indiana said Yu Ben Meng, the CIO of California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), should at least be investigated…

Meng worked for three years as deputy CIO with China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which oversees China’s U.S. Treasury security holdings, the website says.

Citing an online article in China’s People’s Daily, Banks asserted that China’s Thousand Talents Program recruited Meng for the job at SAFE.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

On microblogging platform Weibo, thousands of couples have shared their stories of love and separation during the time of COVID-19. A hashtag [in Chinese] translating to “This Valentine’s Day, every relationship is a long-distance relationship” had been viewed over 220 million times by Friday evening.

“We live so close, but we’ve never felt so far away,” one lovelorn user wrote [in Chinese] on Weibo.

Many users on the site have also shared alternative gift ideas for Valentine’s Day. Some replaced real flowers with virtual ones, while others shared photos of bouquets filled [in Chinese] with masks, medicines, and other health- and hygiene-related products.

Bored, anxious, isolated and stuck at home under what feels like a nationwide quarantine, China’s musicians and musicheads are making the best of an unexpected situation by organizing “bedroom music festivals” and live-streamed club nights… 

Initially an idea hatched by VOX Livehouse, the legendary punk rock dive located in Wuhan, the city at the heart of the COVID-19 outbreak, the “live-streamed music festival” is now a nationwide craze, with record labels, city-specific venues, clubs, and music festival organizers [in Chinese] all diving in. Genre, too, is no barrier. Options range from pop and hardcore punk [in Chinese] to techno and experimental improvisation, such as musician Zhao Cong’s “at home” series…

    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

